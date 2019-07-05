More than 5,700 undergraduate students at the University of Kansas earned honor roll distinction for the spring 2019 semester.

Local students included:

Evan Godderz, Colony, School of Business; Laurel Godderz, Colony, School of Business; Mackenzie Snow, Lane, School of Health Professions; Reeka Aquino, Ottawa, College of Liberal Arts & Sciences; Garrett Cruce, Ottawa, School of Education; Anna Davidson, Ottawa, College of Liberal Arts & Sciences; Lauren Frank, Ottawa, College of Liberal Arts & Sciences; Mallory Fredricks, Ottawa, School of Business; Quincy Green, Ottawa, School of Nursing; Crystal Hoffman, Ottawa, School of Education; Madeline Holland, Ottawa, School of the Arts; Rachel Johnston, Ottawa, School of Architecture & Design; Jake Matney, Ottawa, School of Education; Jackson McCally, Ottawa, School of Education; Abagael Pruitt, Ottawa, College of Liberal Arts & Sciences; John Rayson, Ottawa, College of Liberal Arts & Sciences; Allison Sanford, Ottawa, College of Liberal Arts & Sciences; Niccole Scott, Ottawa, College of Liberal Arts & Sciences; Megan Shirley, Ottawa, School of Education; Chelsea Stitt, Ottawa, College of Liberal Arts & Sciences; Haleigh Redifer, Richmond, College of Liberal Arts & Sciences; Riley Roll, Richmond, College of Liberal Arts & Sciences; Emily Newhouse, Wellsville, School of Nursing; Emma Perkins, Wellsville, School of Engineering; Bethany Snyder, Wellsville, College of Liberal Arts & Sciences; Hailey Watson, Wellsville, School of Nursing; Haylen Wilhite, Wellsville, College of Liberal Arts & Sciences; Alexa McCurdy, Williamsburg, College of Liberal Arts & Sciences.