Sheriff Office News

Arrests

• 1:39 a.m. Friday, 1300 block of Clark Road, Williamsburg, Garrett Weeks, 23, Williamsburg, for criminal damage to property.

• 1:15 p.m. Friday, 305 S. Main St., Ottawa, Jessie Rudder, 34, Princeton, on a Franklin County warrant for contempt of court after failing to submit to the jail.

• 1:46 p.m. Friday, 305 S. Main St., Ottawa, Garland John White, 39, Olathe, for a Franklin County failure to appear warrant.

• 3:41 p.m. Friday, 305 S. Main St., Ottawa, Marvin McWhorter III, 37, Quenemo, on a Franklin County probation violation warrant.

• 8:41 a.m. Saturday, 300 block of N. Robey Ave., Williamsburg, Brenden Clary, 22, Williamsburg, on a Franklin County warrant for theft of services.

• 11:16 a.m. Saturday, 500 block of Madison St., Pomona, Heather Harris, 33, Pomona, for a Franklin County probation violation warrant.

• 10:48 p.m. Saturday, 400 block of John Brown Road, Williasburg, Isaac Mundhenke, 42, Ottawa, for driving under the influence and transporting an open container.

Accidents

• 4:41 a.m. Friday, 4000 block of US-59, Ottawa, Elhadji Seck, 32, Lawrence, fell asleep and his vehicle overturned. Seck was transported to AdventHealth Ottawa for undisclosed injuries.

• 11:21 a.m. Friday, 1700 block of K-68, Ottawa, Larry Kanatzar, 63, Pomona was driving a 2008 Chevrolet Silverado when he struck a deer.

• 11:58 p.m. Saturday, 2900 block of Vermont Road, Rantoul, David Barrett, 68, Ottawa, was driving a 2006 Ford Crown Victoria when he struck a deer. He was taken to AdventHealth Ottawa, via private vehicle, after being injured by the air bag.

Incidents

• 11:16 a.m. Saturday, 500 block of Madison St., Pomona, Heather Harris, 33, Pomona, was found to be in possession of prescription drugs in an unlabeled container. An investigation to determine if Harris is legally able to possess the prescription drug is underway.

• 10:49 p.m. Saturday, 2400 block of Utah Road, Rantoul, deputies responded to the area for a report of underage drinking. A report for minor in consumption for several people was forwarded to the county attorney’s Office.

Theft

• 10 p.m. Sunday, 200 block of E. Franklin St., Pomona, an unknown person drove off without paying for fuel.

Ottawa Police Department News

Arrest

• 8:05 p.m. Saturday, 2100 block of S. Princeton St., Ottawa, Tawna Pratt, 44, Ottawa, for theft.

Theft

• 4:36 p.m. Friday, 200 block of E. Logan St., a 43-year-old Ottawa male reported a theft from the business. Case is under investigation.

Incidents

• 4:12 p.m. Friday, 700 block of S. Locust St., a 23-year-old Ottawa male reported a known 33-year-old Ottawa male as missing. The 33-year-old was later located.

• 10:04 a.m. Saturday, 300 block of S. Walnut St., Ottawa, a 46-year-old Ottawa male reported his dog was attacked by two dogs running at large. Case is under investigation.

Accidents

• No time Sunday, 1100 block of W. Second St., Ottawa, a 1998 Honda driven by Chelsey Soto, 23, Ottawa, lost control of the vehicle and struck a ditch.

• 4:49 a.m. Sunday, 1500 block of N. Davis Ave., Samuel Wood, 18, Richmond, was driving a 1989 Chevrolet and it caught fire. He parked the vehicle and the fire also damaged a 2016 Ford owned by COF training services.

Wellsville Polce Department News

Friday: 700 block of Main St., public assist; 100 block of Main St., general information; 700 block of Main St., public assist; 100 block of Main St., public assist; 600 block of Main St., public assist; 900 block of E. Ninth Terrace, motorist assist; 400 block of Main St., warrant arrest; 800 block of Main St., public assist; 400 Pine St., suspicious activity; 300 block of Maple Terrace, solicitors; 100 block of Walnut St., fraud; 22600 block of Pleasant Valley Road, assist other agency; 300 block of Main St., warrant service; 400 block of E. Third St., suspicious activity.

Saturday: 100 block of W. Fourth St., traffic complaint; 600 block of Poplar St., debris in roadway; 600 block of Poplar St., public assist.

Sunday: 200 block of E. Sixth St., recovered property.

Ottawa Fire Department News

• 8:36 p.m. Saturday, outside rubbish fire.

• Firefighters assisted with 21 medical calls from Thursday to Sunday.