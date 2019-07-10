Sheriff Office News

Arrest

• 9:22 a.m. Monday, 305 S. Main St., Ottawa, Betty Jo Moore, 51, Ottawa, on a Franklin County warrant for probation violation.

Thefts

• 7:26 a.m. Monday, 2400 block of Old 50, Ottawa, a 58-year-old Waverly male reported the theft and damage of construction equipment and materials from a job site.

• 11:41 a.m. Tuesday, 2800 block of Hamilton Road, Princeton, a 70-year-old Ottawa male reported the theft of different items from a residence.

Ottawa Police Department News

Arrest

• 10:43 p.m. Monday, 1400 block of S. Maple St., Ottawa, Christian Suarez Burgos, 29, Ottawa, for driving under the influence of alcohol, transporting an open container of alcohol and possession of drug paraphernalia after being stopped for a traffic infraction.

Incident

• 5:07 p.m. Monday, 1100 block of S. Cedar St., Ottawa, a 60-year-old Ottawa female reported she was battered by a known 62-year-old Ottawa male.

Wellsville Police Department News

Monday: 600 block of Walnut St., accident; 500 block of E. Third St., medical call; 200 block of S. Elm St., animal call; 700 block of Locust St., theft; 500 block of Maple St., accident.

Tuesday: 600 block of Main St., public assist.

Ottawa Fire Department News

• Firefighters assisted with four medical calls on Monday.