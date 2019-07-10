Emporia State had more than 700 undergraduate students named to the university honor roll and dean’s lists for spring 2019.

To qualify for the university honor roll, undergraduate students earned a minimum 3.80 semester grade point average in at least 12 graded hours.

Students honored from this area include:

Kalliope Craft, Lane, university honor roll and The Teachers College dean’s list; Kaitlin Richardson, Lane, university honor roll and The Teachers College dean’s list; Taryn Bohlken, Ottawa, university honor roll; Bailee Bones, Ottawa, university honor roll and The Teachers College dean’s list; Megan Seastrom, Ottawa, university honor roll and The Teachers College dean’s list; Kaden Shaffer, Ottawa, , university honor roll and College of Liberal Arts and Sciences dean’s list; Adreyanna Sharp, Ottawa, university honor roll and School of Business dean’s list; Eden St John, Ottawa, university honor roll and The Teachers College dean’s list; Tyler Rogers, Pomona, university honor roll and School of Business dean’s list; Morgan Bridges, Richmond, university honor roll and The Teachers College dean’s list; Tyler Rutledge, Wellsville,university honor roll and School of Business dean’s list