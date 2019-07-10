Nearly 3,220 students completed degree requirements from Kansas State University in spring 2019. The graduates are from 101 Kansas counties, 48 states and 48 countries.

More than 540 students earned graduation honors for outstanding academic performance. Of those, 151 students graduated summa cum laude with a grade point average of 3.95 or above, 204 students graduated magna cum laude with a grade point average of 3.85 to 3.949, and 188 students graduated cum laude with a GPA of 3.75 to 3.849.

Local students included:

Lane: William Thoele, Bachelor of Science in Agriculture.

Ottawa: Danielle DePriest, Bachelor of Science in Agriculture; Eric Duarte, Bachelor of Science in Family Studies and Human Services; Hannah Hutton, Bachelor of Science; Sterling Knight, Bachelor of Science in Business Administration; Alexander McKean, Bachelor of Science in Civil Engineering; Page Peoples, Bachelor of Science; Celsie Powell, Bachelor of Science in Agriculture; Kotie White, Doctor of Veterinary Medicine; Claire Wingert, Bachelor of Science in Business Administration; Brianna Yates, Bachelor of Science in Agriculture, Cum Laude.

Rantoul: Molly Roach, Bachelor of Science in Agriculture, Magna Cum Laude.