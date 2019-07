Wichita State University had more than 3,000 students on the WSU dean’s honor roll for spring 2019.

To be included on the dean’s honor roll, a student must be enrolled full time (at least 12 credit hours) and earn at least a 3.5 grade point average on a 4.0 scale.

Local students were:

Ottawa: Shayna E. Charles, Brigitte K. Clancy, Courtney T. Houston, Audrey N. Moore;

Pomona: Isaiah F. Messick, Keaton W. Wise;

Richmond: Marissa A. Ashwill.