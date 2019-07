More than 1,850 students completed degrees at Wichita State University in spring 2019.

Undergraduate students who have attained a grade point average of 3.9 out of a possible 4.0 received the summa cum laude award; those with an average of 3.55 received the magna cum laude award; and those with an average of 3.25 received the cum laude.

Local students were:

Marissa A Ashwill, Richmond, Bachelor of Science, Mathematics, Magna Cum Laude.