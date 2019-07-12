Sheriff Office News

Arrests

• 12:12 p.m. Wednesday, 3300 block of Marshall Road, Ottawa, Shawn Scott, 33, Ottawa, for a Franklin County probation violation warrant.

• No time Wednesday, 305 S. Main St., Ottawa, Curtis Miller, 29, Baldwin City, for a Franklin County failure to appear warrant, as well as trafficking contraband into a correctional facility.

• 10 p.m. Wednesday, 1100 block of I-35, Williamsburg, Sai Parvathy Menon, 24, Wichita, for driving under the influence and transporting an open container.

Incident

• 8:02 p.m. Wednesday, 4200 Florida Road, Pomona, a 25-year-old Pomona male reported a 61-year-old Waverly male violated bond conditions. He also reported an aggravated assault from a previous encounter. A report was forwarded to the county attorney’s office.

Ottawa Police Department News

Arrests

• 10:34 p.m. Wednesday, 100 N. Main St., Penny Bishop, 60, Ottawa, for DUI after being contacted on a traffic stop.

• 2 p.m. Wednesday, 1100 S. Main St., a 46-year-old Ottawa female reported a past protection from abuse violation. Case is under investigation.

• 4:43 p.m. Wednesday, 1000 W. Seventh St., Ottawa, Chad Brown, 22, Wichita, for disorderly conduct and pedestrian under the influence.

• 7:42 p.m. Wednesday, 200 S. Walnut St., Ottawa, a 15-year-old Ottawa male for disorderly conduct, possession of marijuana, possession of paraphernalia and interference with law enforcement after causing a disturbance.

Incidents

• 2:33 a.m. Thursday, 1000 block of N. Sycamore St., Ottawa, a 27-year-old Ottawa female reported unknown subjects damaged her vehicle. Case is under investigation.

• 8:31 a.m. Thursday, 1100 block of N. Sycamore St., Ottawa, a 35-year-old Ottawa female reported an individual broke into her residence and damaged property. Case is under investigation.

• 10:35 p.m. Thursday, 1300 block of Austin Court, Ottawa, a 36-year-old Ottawa female reported a 13-year-old Ottawa juvenile as a runaway.

• No time Thursday, 700 block of W. Second St., Ottawa, a 45-year-old Ottawa female reported a sex offense. Case is under investigation.

Wellsville Police Department News

Wednesday: 600 block of Poplar St., public assist; 900 block of Main St., public assist.

Thursday: 100 block of Walnut St., check welfare; 600 block of Locust St., civil matter; 700 block of Main St., public assist; 800 block of Main St., public assist; K-33/I-35, traffic control; 200 block of S. Elm St., assist other agency; 300 block of W. Third St., assist other agency; 100 block of W. Sixth St., animal complaint; 600 block of Main St., public assist; 700 block of Main St., public assist; 600 block of Poplar St., animal complaint.