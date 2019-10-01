Two people were killed Monday afternoon in a head-on crash about a mile south of Ottawa in Franklin County, authorities said.

The crash was reported at 3:13 p.m. Monday in the 2800 block Rock Creek Road. The location was just east of US-59 highway.

According to the Franklin County Sheriff's Office, preliminary investigation indicated a Chevrolet Equinox driven by Jan Croucher, 54, of Ottawa, that was traveling east on Rock Creek Road collided head-on with a westbound Hyundai Santa Fe, which was driven by Justin Hubbard, 31, of Rantoul.

Both drivers were pronounced dead at the scene.

Additional details weren't immediately available.