The Ottawa University women’s volleyball team displayed its power and depth Tuesday in sweeping York College in Wilson Field House. Ottawa dismantled York, 25-14, 25-14, 25-13.

The Lady Braves dominated the net with a .330 attacking percentage to York’s minus-0.14. Ottawa accummulated 42 kills to York’s 14. York had 15 hitting errors.

Ottawa had a .483 attacking percentage to York’s .200. in the first set. Ottawa took a 17-10 lead over York on a kill by Ayona Tharps. Ottawa rushed out to the early lead in the second set. Ottawa led 14-5 after two Breanna Vail kills.

York was within 9-8 when Ottawa extended the lead to 14-8 on a couple of blocks and back-to-back kills by Yulieka Jimenez

Tharps led Ottawa with 15 kills on 28 swings, finishing with a .464 attacking percentage. She also had four blocks. Jimenez finished the match with .615 attacking percentage and nine kills.

Allison Bauer, selecedt the KCAC Setter of the Week on Monday, tallied 15 assists. Christa Todd led Ottawa with 12 digs.

Ottawa (11-7, 2-0) plays 7 p.m. Thursday night against Haskell Indian Nations University in Lawrence.