Sentencing continued in attempted murder case

LEAVENWORTH — Sentencing has been continued in the case of a Lansing man who pleaded guilty to attempting to commit murder during a drug deal in rural Leavenworth County.

Andrew G. Foderaro, 21, was scheduled to be sentenced Wednesday in Leavenworth County District Court. But the hearing was continued because Foderaro had not yet returned from Larned State Security Hospital, where he underwent an evaluation.

Sentencing was continued to Oct. 18.

Foderaro pleaded guilty in February to attempted first-degree murder, possession of cocaine, a misdemeanor count of possession of marijuana and a misdemeanor count of possession of stolen property.

The charges stemmed from an Oct. 27, 2017, incident in the rural Easton area.

The victim in the case called 911 to report he had been shot. The victim told authorities he had been contacted by Foderaro, who reportedly wanted to purchase drugs.

During the drug deal, Foderaro reportedly fired shots after the victim requested payment. The victim suffered two gunshot wounds.

Authorities recovered drugs as well as a stolen handgun from a cornfield.