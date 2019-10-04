The Ottawa University men’s soccer team produced an offensive onslaught in recording its first victory of the season.

Ottawa bested Bethany College, 3-1, Thursday at AdventHealth Field. It was head coach Ryan Pow’s first victory with the Braves men’s soccer program and his first collegiate victory as a head coach as well.

It was a tale of two halves, as the Swedes seemed in command in the first half, outshooting OU 11-4, but neither team scored.

Ottawa (1-8, 1-2) picked up the intensity all over the field in the second half. Ottawa snapped the scoreless tie in the 62nd minute as forwared John Willey scored an unassisted goal.

Freshman midfielder Luke Stone ricocheted a shot off the crossbar and past the BC goalkeeper in the 71st minute to increase the Ottawa lead to 2-0.

Ottawa netted a penalty kick off the foot of senior midfielder Jose Alberto in the 88th minute. Bethany scored its lone goal a minute later. Ottawa outshot Bethany, 10-5, in the second half. OU keeper John Spells finished with seven saves.

The men’s next contest is 7:30 p.m. Saturday at McPherson.

WOMEN

The Ottawa University women’s soccer team defense bottled up Bethany Thursday on the home turf. The Lady Braves notched their second win of the season and upended the Swedes, 1-0.

Kristel Valero scored the match’s only goal off a penalty kick in the 23rd minute. It was her first goal of the season. Bethany outshot Ottawa, 13-7. Keeper Nicole Tallent finished with six saves.

2-7, 2-1

Ottawa faces McPherson College at noon Saturday in McPherson.