The KSHSAA this week released the postseason assignments for volleyball and cross country. The sub-state volleyball and regional cross country events will be held Oct. 26. Those tournaments and meets will decide which teams and individuals quality for state competition.

Central Heights will be the host school for a 2A cross country regional. Here are the postseason assignments for local schools:

Volleyball

3A

Perry-Lecompton: Pleasant Ridge, Royal Valley, Bishop Ward, Jefferson West, Perry-Lecompton, West Franklin, Santa Fe Trail, Wellsville.

2A

Alma-Wabaunsee: Northern Height, Mission Valley, Bishop Seabury Academy, Lyndon, Olathe-Heritage Christian Academy, Central Heights, Rossville, Wabaunsee.

Cross Country

4A

Baldwin Golf Course: GIRLS, 10 a.m.; BOYS, 10:45 a.m.

Atchison, Baldwin, Eudora, Holton, Piper, Louisburg, Ottawa, Bishop Miege, Tonganoxie.

3A

Garnett Country Club: GIRLS, 10 a.m.; BOYS, 11 a.m.

Baxter Springs, Burlington, Columbus, Fredonia, Frontenac, Galena, Anderson Count, Humboldt, Bishop Ward, Prairie View, Neodesha, Osage City, Osawatomie, West Franklin, Riverton, Wellsville.

2A

Central Heights: GIRLS, 10 a.m.; BOYS, 10:45 a.m.

Arma-Northeast, Cherokee-Southeast, Erie, Howard-West Elk, Bishop Seabury Academy, Lyndon, Jayhawk Linn, Olathe-Heritage Christian Academy, St. Mary’s Colgan, Pleasanton, Kansas City Christian, Central Heights, Maranatha Christian Academy, Uniontown, Yates Center.