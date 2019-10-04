The East Central Kansas Model T Ford Club, a chapter of the National Model T Ford Club of America, will have its monthly meeting at the Burlington Library, located on US-75 highway, at 6:30 p.m. Oct. 10. There will be a “brown bag meal” before the meeting. Bring your own sack lunch.

All meetings are open to the public and owning a Vintage Ford is not a requirement for membership. Feel welcome to visit and hear about recent tours, the club's 25th anniversary celebration at the Crow Moddie Ford Dealership and future events being planned. For additional information, call Bud Redding at 785-733-2124.