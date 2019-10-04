LAWRENCE — The Ottawa University volleyball team dominated its second straight foe this week. The Lady Braves rolled past Haskell Indian Nations University, 3-0: 25-13, 25-12, 25-15, Thursday in Lawrence.

On Tuesday, Ottawa took out York College in three sets.

Ottawa was never threatened in each of the sets against Haskell. The Lady Braves jumped to 5-1 leads in the first two sets. Kills by Breanna Vail and Caitlyn Cox gave Ottawa a 13-6 lead in the first set. Blocks by Ayona Tharps and Makayla Aspegren increased the Brave lead to 18-8.

Ottawa used a kill by Aspegren, Heather Huesman’s service ace, and a block by Kaliegh Scott, which gave Ottawa a 15-5 lead. Ottawa ended the set with four straight kills by Aspegren,

Ottawa had a slim 6-5 lead in the third when the visitors went on a 13-7 run to up the lead to 19-12.

The Lady Braves compiled 44 kills, a .361 attacking percentage, 41 assists, eight service aces, 46 digs, and five team blocks.

Aspegren led the attack with 13 kills on 18 swings. She finished the match with a .667 attacking percentage and three blocks. Tharps 12 kills, two digs, and three blocks.

Allison Bauer finished with 21 assists and 10 digs.

Ottawa (12-7, 2-0) plays at 2 p.m. Saturday in Lindsborg against Bethany College