ALLEN — The West Franklin volleyball team continues to tinker with its line-up because of injuries. The Falcons showed improvement throughout its dual matches Tuesday at Northern Heigthts.

The Falcons swept Northern Heights, 25-23, 25-22 and 25-17 and 25-15.

“We went with a different line-up (Tuesday) night and in the first match we were tentative which caused some unforced errors,” Falcon coach Angie Corwine said. “In the second match, it was much better. We had a better feel for our roles, and it showed in every aspect of our game.”

West Franklin served 90% with 14 aces and had a 2.04 serve-receive.

“Our hitters had an attack efficiency of .235 and we had 10 block,” Corwine said. “We haven’t seen those kind of numbers for awhile, I’m really proud of the girls for setting goals and meeting them.”

The main change was a libero where freshman Nellie LaFountain moved from outside hitter. Corwine said she had a great night as she passed at 2.55 in the first match and 2.44 in the second.

“Our middles led us in kills, which is a direct result from our serve-receive average,” Corwine said.

Senior Brooke Flory had 17 kills with an attack efficiency of 0.519 and six blocks. Junior Alex Coopman was second in kills with 12 and an attack efficiency of 0.429, and four blocks. Jenna Walters continued her solid play with 11 kills, a serve-receive average of 2.16, four aces and nine digs.

Ainsley Corwine set the offense with 44 assists.

“Ainsley did a great job of finding our middles and spreading the offense,” the coach said.

Corwine said Riley Zentz fueled a 7-0 run in the first set of the second match as she served 92% with 5 aces. She led the Falcons with 14 digs. Kaelin Bones finished with 13 digs.

West Franklin plays Saturday at the Wellsville Tournament.

WELLSVILLE

Wellsville volleyball team split two league matches Tuesday. The Eagles lost to Burlington (18-25, 26-24, 25-20) and defeated Santa Fe Trail 25-20, 13-25, 25-12).

Wellsville (15-5, 5-1) plays Saturday in the Wellsville Invitational.