Homecoming for the 2019 Cyclones season brought the joy of crowning a new king and queen, but there was nothing to be happy about on the field. The Bonner Springs Braves had their way with the offense and defense of the struggling Ottawa Cyclones. The Braves pitched a shutout of 50-0 Friday night at Steve Grogan Stadium.

The Braves capitalized on the uncharacteristic play of Cyclone’s senior quarterback Caleb Kessinger, cashing in 14 points off errant passes ending in interceptions.

Getting the rout going early, Bonner Springs capped a quick drive with a 1-yard touchdown run with senior Armani Washington getting the score only 1:27 into the first quarter. The center of the Ottawa Cyclones line was holding strong after but the secondary forgot to set the edge, leading to a follow-up 34-yard touchdown run by Bryce Krone.

The game really began to unravel as the Cyclones were pinned deep in their own end of the field. Kessinger was running for his life in the end zone attempting to avoid the sack when he threw a pass with no Cyclones players around, resulting in a Bonner Springs safety.

No matter what they tried, the Cyclones could not get the running or passing game in gear on the muddy field. The Cyclones, who fall to 1-4, now go on the road Friday to face the Eudora Cardinals, who also sport a 1-4 record.