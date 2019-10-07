MCPHERSON — The Ottawa University men’s soccer team came within a whisker of putting together a winning streak.

The Braves — coming off their first win of the season — took McPherson College to overtime Saturday in McPherson. The Bulldogs netted a goal in overtime to send the Braves to a 1-0 loss.

It was a defensive struggle throughout the contest. Ottawa’s defense came up big throughout the match. McPherson had a 34-6 shot advantage, but could not score until the overtime period.

Freshman forward John Willey and junior forward Aaron Barber lead the Braves in shots with two apiece. Sophomore forward Jonathan Rawayo and junior midfielder Angel Ramirez contributed one shot apiece as well. Barber had the lone shot on goal for Ottawa. Senior goalkeeper John Spells finished with 14 saves.

Ottawa fell to 1-9 and 1-3 in KCAC play.

WOMEN

The Lady Braves could not net a goal despite having shot opportunities. McPherson took advantage of its offensive opportunities to down Ottawa, 2-0.

Ottawa peppered the McPherson defense with nine shots in the first half. McPherson tallied a goal late in the first half for a 1-0 lead.

Ottawa had five shots in the second half, but none found its target. Cacey Villa (1), Leigh Anne Bartlett (4), Tyler Murphy (3), Reighna Werner (1), Madeline Her (1) and Caitlan Thorne (1) all finished with shots on goal. Ottawa outshot McPherson, 14-6, in the contest.

Ottawa fell to 2-8 and 2-2 in the KCAC. Ottawa plays Tuesday at home against Friends University. The women’s game is at 5 p.m., followed by the men at 7:30 p.m.