SALINA — The Ottawa University men’s golf team took sixth last week in the KCAC Match Play Event in Salina. The event was cut short because of weather.

Ottawa tied with Tabor in the first round. Cameron Cross and Austin Levin won their first round match. Tanner Pauls tied his opponent and Ryan Gentry and Collin Hanson came up short in the first round match.

In the second round, Ottawa tied with Sterling. Cross and Levin won their second matches of the tournament. Gentry and Hanson fell in the second round matches, Tanner Pauls came up even against his opponent.

Ottawa then fell to Sterling in the fifth-place dual. Gentry defeated his opponent in the final round and Cross tied the Warrior he faced. Levin, Hanson and Pauls fell in the final round.

Ottawa plays Tuesday in the College of the Ozarks Invitational in Branson, Mo.