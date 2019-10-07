Many people feel reading is an important daily activity for all residents.

COF and Ottawa High School teamed to give the community more opportunities to read by creating “little libraries.” The homemade boxes are located in front of COF’s Tyson and Jamison houses, 726 W. 13th St., Ottawa, which is across from Ottawa Middle School, and Pratt House, 934 E. Wilson St., Ottawa.

“The ‘Little Libraries’ are a fun, free, book exchange project that promotes reading, sharing and community spirit,” COF’s Amy Fultz said.

Ottawa High School industrial arts instructor John Tkaczyk and two students built and donated two Little Libraries for COF residents in Ottawa, Fultz said. On Thursday afternoon, Tyson residents Janet Leigh, Sara Meyerkorth and Dana Capps filled the boxes with books donated by the Thriftopia Thrift Store.

“As community members select and read the books, which are not required to be returned, the residents of Jamison and Tyson will replace with more books from Thriftopia,” Fultz said.

The project was spearheaded by Holly Kastler, COF HUD service coordinator, and made possible by two exceptional students and a wonderful teacher at Ottawa High School, Fultz said.

“Many of the residents at the COF houses are employees at Thriftopia,” Fultz said. “Thriftopia is a COF industry that provides job training and employment for individuals in not only Ottawa, but also in Burlington and Osage City. Satellite Thriftopia stores are opening very soon in Burlington and Osage City.”