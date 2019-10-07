Sixteen students from Ottawa High School received certificates Monday morning formally designating them as Kansas Honor Scholars.

A University of Kansas tradition since 1971, the program has honored more than 140,000 high school seniors — from all 105 Kansas counties and approximately 360 high schools — for ranking academically in the top 10% of their class. The honor is designed to promote academic excellence in secondary education, reward high school seniors for their hard work and dedication and support Kansas communities.

The program is made possible by KU Endowment, alumni donations and proceeds from the alumni association’s Jayhawk license plate program, and allows the university and the alumni association to create more scholarship opportunities for students.

Fourteen ceremonies are planned across the state, including Colby, Great Bend, Lawrence, Salina, Emporia, Hays, Manhattan, Topeka, Garden City, Hutchinson, Pittsburg, Wichita and Kansas City.

Ceremonies will include speakers, scholar recognition and a reception for scholars, families, school administrators and alumni. Scholars who attend a ceremony will receive a distinctive Kansas Honor Scholars medallion that they can wear during graduation ceremonies next spring.

Local students will be recognized during a special ceremony at 7 p.m. Monday, Nov. 11, at the Lied Center, 1600 Stewart Drive, Lawrence.

Registration for the upcoming ceremony can be made online at https://www.eventbrite.com/e/2019-lawrence-kansas-honor-scholars-program-registration-66352218271.

In order for the scholar’s name to be included in the printed program for the event, the student must be registered at least one week before the event. Online registration will close three business days before the event. Walk-ups are welcome and will need to check in at the registration table at the event.

For more information, contact Michelle Lang at michellem@kualumni.org or call 785-864-9769.