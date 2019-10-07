A 17-year-old Ottawa teen received minor injuries after his pickup truck partially slid underneath the trailer of a semi-truck Tuesday evening on K-68 highway.

Kansas Highway Patrol officials said the accident was reported at approximately 7:52 p.m.

According to reports, the accident occurred when a 2006 Freightliner driven by Hector Baca-Escontrias, 42, of Texas, was westbound on K-68, and was preparing to turn left onto the Interstate 35 on-ramp when he failed to yield to a 1987 GMC pickup truck that was westbound on the highway and driven by Jack Young, of Ottawa.

Authorities said Young attempted to stop the pickup truck as the driver of the semi-truck also stopped his vehicle, causing the GMC truck to partially slide underneath the semi’s trailer.

According to reports, Young was suspected of receiving minor injuries and was transported to AdventHealth Ottawa for treatment. The other driver, who was reportedly wearing a seat belt, was not injured. KHP officials said Young was not wearing a seat belt at the time the accident occurred.