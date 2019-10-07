An Ottawa woman received minor injuries in a two-vehicle accident Thursday afternoon on Interstate 35 near Idaho Road.

The Kansas Highway Patrol said the accident was reported at 2:08 p.m., and was located on I-35, about 2.4 miles south of Idaho Road. According to reports, a 2007 Toyota Prius was southbound on I-35 when it crashed into the rear of a 1998 Subaru Legacy, which was traveling at a slower speed.

The driver of the Subaru was identified as Linda K. Westhoff, 55, of Ottawa. According to reports, authorities suspected Westhoff received minor injuries in the accident and was transported to AdventHealth Ottawa for treatment. The other driver, Frank W. Shopen, 64, of Lawrence, was not injured.

Both drivers were wearing seat belts at the time of the accident, reports stated.