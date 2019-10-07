FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. — The Ottawa University men’s cross country team competed against a large field and NCAA programs Saturday at the Chili Pepper Cross Country Festival in Fayetteville, Ark.

The Braves held their own earning 15th place in the team standings. The first Brave to cross the finish line was Josh Weghorst, who finished 14th at 26:04.9. Lamar Weeden took 58th at 27:05.7. Alan Rangel finished 82nd at 27:21.8.

Others were William Harris, 129th, 28:02.8; Joseph Corbin, 166th, 28:40.5; Michael Garrison, 234th, 30:08.8; Cody Clark, 260th, 31:00.7; Caleb Meyer, 261st, 31:01.5; and Gunner Tholin, 321st, 34:44.1.

The men’s and women’s squads race Oct. 26 in the NAIA Mid-States Classic in Winfield.