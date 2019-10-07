WELLSVILLE — The Wellsville High School football program has strong tradition of winning and qualifying for the playoffs.

The Eagles started the season 2-0 and were flying high again, but hit a big bump in the road. Wellsville was staring at a two-game losing streak heading into this past Friday’s homecoming game against Bishop Ward. Wellsville was unceremoniously spanked 48-6 by Perry-Lecompton the week before.

A change was needed.

“We have had a sour taste in our mouth all week,” Wellsville coach Mike Berg said following the Eagles’ 48-6 win over Ward. “The kids respected everything we have asked of them. They actually came to me and said, ‘Coach, we need to start practicing harder, become more physical and get in better shape.’ It took some senior leadership to step up and tell the coaching staff that. We rebounded and played really well.”

The Wellsville coaching staff put the players through a rigorous week of practice.

“We found the right buttons to push,” Berg said. "We got them excited about playing football again. We did not have the intensity last week for some reason. It is my fault as a coach. I have to get the team ready every week. We have to carry it over and take one game at a time. Don’t be satisfied with this victory and think we are good. We have a long way to go.”

The Eagles responded by coming out of the gate quickly. Wellsville scored a touchdown on its first play from scrimmage then added an interception return for a touchdown. Wellsville led 34-0 at the end of the first quarter.

Berg said the players could not wait to play again and the work during the week paid off.

“We went back to the basics,” the coach said. “We have to be able to tackle and block. If you don’t tackle and block well — we did not do that last Friday — it is going to be hard to compete. They came out with a good attitude. Instead of pouting and feeling sorry for themselves, they said, ‘We want to get better. How do we get better?’ We have to be more physical. The conditioning at the end (of practice) was big. I had one of my assistant coaches take over the conditioning. He worked them harder than we have all year. They responded.”

Wellsville increased the lead to 48-0 before halftime and played the reserves the rest of the game. Ward’s score came on the final play of the game.

Berg, who was inducted into the Baker University Hall of Fame Saturday, said it was important to do things the right way and get that winning feeling back.

“Homecoming wins are great,” Berg said. “Coming off the game we had last week, we needed this victory really bad. It has to be a total team effort. From the young kids to the seniors to the guys who are used to playing and did not play too much tonight, they still have to keep their heads into the game. That is how you learn to be a football player, by watching and cheering, if you are not out there. That is how you get better.”

Wellsville (3-2, 1-1) plays Friday at Santa Fe Trail.