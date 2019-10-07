WELLSVILLE — The Wellsville High School volleyball team rolled into the Wellsville Invitational finals Saturday with four two-set victories.

The championship match turned out to be a different story as Eudora defeated Wellsville in two sets, 25-15, 25-21.

“I thought we played at a high level all day, but just couldn’t quite get it going in the finals,” Wellsville coach Eric Evans said.

The Eagles dominated their pool with wins over Bishop Seabury (25-17, 25-15), Baldwin (25-21, 25-21) and Anderson County (25-22, 25-23).

In the semifinals, Wellsville defeated West Franklin, 25-22, 25-21.

Jadyn Troutman and Madie McCoy paced the Eagles attack. Both were selected to the all-tournament team. Troutman accumulated 29 kills and eight stuff blocks. McCoy finished with 24 kills, six aces and eight stuff blocks.

Laney Overman had 44 assists and eight aces. Aubree Coons chipped in nine stuff blocks.

Wellsville plays Tuesday at home against Iola and Osawatomie. It will Pink Out Night for the Eagles. Evans said this is an important night as the Eagle volleyball program shows their support to those affected by this terrible disease.

WEST FRANKLIN

The Falcons rebounded from their semifinal loss to Wellsville to knockoff Anderson County (25-21, 25-18) in the third-place match.

West Franklin went 2-1 in pool play to finish second in its pool. The Falcons defeated Osawatomie (25-13, 25-21) and Santa Fe Trail (25-17, 29-27) and fell to Eudora (25-20, 25-10).

West Franklin coach Angie Corwine said the Falcons played at a good level and met their team goals.

“I was very pleased with how the girls played this weekend,” Corwine said. “Our goal was to make it into bracket play, and we accomplished that. We still need to work on being more consistent and to not let our mistakes turn into more unforced errors. We were either up by a large margin and couldn’t sustain it, or we would start out with a large deficit and climb our way back in. Volleyball is a momentum sport, and to ride that momentum in longer spurts the girls need to find a way to move on to the next play.”

The Falcons were able to maintain a consistent serve-receive percentage throughout the tournament.

“Our serve receive was steady all day long,” Corwine said. “Riley Zentz, Jenna Walters, and Nellie LaFountain are the only three in our serve-receive patterns, and they did their job. The trio had a serve receive average of 2.12 and our goal is a 2.0 so I couldn’t be prouder of those three. We were able to run our offense through our middles which makes it easier for our pin hitters.”

Jenna Walters led the Falcons attack with 35 kills, 32 digs and five aces. Brooke Flory was right behind with 34 kills.

Zentz, who has played libero, most of the season, moved to outside hitter and accummulated 25 kills, five aces and 27 digs. Alex Coopman had 16 kills and Madison Shotton had 15.

“Due to our serve-receive, setter Ainsley Corwine, was able to get all of our hitters involved,” Corwine said.

The junior had 118 assists to go along with 11 kills, 5 aces and 24 digs. She was selected to the all-tournament team.

West Franklin (16-8) plays Tuesday at Lyndon.