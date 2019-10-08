Two Ottawa University student-athletes received KCAC honors.

Women’s volleyball player, Ayona Tharps, has been named KCAC Attacker of the Week the conference office announced on Tuesday morning. It is her second honor this season.

Ottawa men’s soccer goalkeeper John Spells was named the KCAC Defensive Player of the Week.

Tharps, junior outside hitter, had 45 kills, a .307 attacking percentage, seven digs, and 15 blocks (2 BS/13 BA) in three matches this past week. She averaged 4.09 kills per set and 15 kills per match. In OU’s come from behind victory over Bethany on Saturday, she had 18 kills and eight blocks.

Ottawa (13-7, 3-0) returns to action 7 p.m. Wednesday against McPherson College in Wilson Field House.

Spells was busy in two matches last week, he made 21 saves and gave up just two goals.

Ottawa plays 7:30 p.m. Tuesday at home against Friends.