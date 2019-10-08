Two area high school golfers placed in the top 14 Monday in the Anderson County Invitational played on the Garnett Country Club course.

Wellsville’s Kaylie Reese finished fourth with an 89. She shot a 46 on the front nine and recorded a 43 on the back side of the course.

Ottawa’s Kaitlyn Carrier took 14th with a 101 to lead the Cyclones to a fifth-place finish.

Other Cyclones in the field included: Erin Smith, 125; Riley Titus, 126, and Shai Aho, 126.

Regional competition is on tap for Monday. Ottawa returns to the Garnett course for its 4A regional.

Reece and the West Franklin golfers compete at the Jeff West 3-2-1A regional on the Village Greens Golf Course.