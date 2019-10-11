The high school girls golf season has reached the postseason. The golfers will compete Monday in regionals, attempting to earn a spot in the following week’s state tournament.

Ottawa plays at Garnett Country Club in a 4A regional hosted by Anderson County. Ottawa played on that course this past Monday in the AC Invitational.

Wellsville’s Kaylie Reece and the West Franklin golfers compete at the Jeff West 3-2-1A regional played on the Village Greens Golf Course. Reese is coming off a top-four finish this past Monday in the AC Invitational.