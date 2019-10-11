The Ottawa University men’s soccer team came up short in its bid for a second victory Tuesday night at AdventHealth Field.

The Braves fell 4-1 to Friends University. The Falcons scored two goals in each half. Ottawa’s goal was scored by junior forward Aaron Barber in the 79th minute off an assist from junior forward Cain Scott. Barber led Ottawa in shots (3). senior goalkeeper John Spells, who was selected the KCAC defensive player of the week, made six saves. The Falcons had a 19-8 advantage in shots.

Ottawa fell to 1-10 and 1-4 in the KCAC.

WOMEN

Ottawa gave Friends all it could handle in a 3-1 loss. Friends led 2-0, but Ottawa’s Hailey Jones scored a goal with eight minutes remaining to slice the Friends lead to 2-1. Friends iced the match with a goal in the 88th minute. Tyler Murphy assisted on the Jones goal, which was her first of the season.

Nicole Tallent finished with three saves.

Ottawa plays Saturday in Winfield against Southwestern. The women play at 4:30 p.m. and the men at 7 p.m.