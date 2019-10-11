The Ottawa University women’s volleyball team is no stranger to five-set matches. The Lady Braves went the distance for the seventh time Wednesday night at Wilson Field House.

Ottawa appeared to be in control against McPherson, the defending KCAC regular-season champions, with victories in the first two sets. McPherson rallied to force a fifth set, but the Lady Braves prevailed to move to 5-2 in five-set matches. Ottawa outlasted McPherson, 25-15, 25-14, 20-25, 12-25, 15-9.

The Lady Braves controlled the net in first two sets, but McPherson came alive in the next two sets. McPherson opened the fifth set with a 4-0 lead.

Ottawa came alive, winning nine of the next 10 points to forge a 9-5 lead. McPherson cut the lead to 9-7, but Ottawa responded with a kill and a block of an 11-7 advantage. Ottawa scored three of the next four points to increase its lead to 14-8.

The Lady Braves had 47 kills, a .143 attacking percentage, 46 assists, nine service aces, 65 digs, and 12 team blocks.

Ayona Tharps, the reigning KCAC attacker of the week, finished with 17 kills, three digs, and four blocks. Allison Bauer led Ottawa with 26 assists. She also had eight digs. Christa Todd had a game-high 21 digs. Todd and Ava Taton both had three service aces apiece. Makayla Aspegren finished the match with seven blocks, two solo and five assisted.

Ottawa (14-7, 4-0) played in the Grand View Tournament on Friday.