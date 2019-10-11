The high school cross country teams' goal every season is to be running at full strength come the middle of October. That is when the big meets are on the schedule.

Area squads have reached that point in the season with league meets on tap Thursday followed by regionals the next week and state at the end of the month.

“The championship meets are right around the corner and I’m thrilled for the accomplishments of each and every runner on this team,” Central Heights coach Troy Prosser said Monday following the Vikings sweep of their home meet. “This group is still not quite satisfied with everything.”

Area squads’ races Thursday were rained out. Central Heights, West Franklin and Wellsville ran strong races in Monday’s CH Invitational. All three squads topped the boys division with the Vikings and Falcons had a close battle for the girls title.

“I was happy with the excitement and energy the runners brought with them,” Prosser said. “In most sports you get multiple home ‘games’ but in cross country you may only get one shot at displaying your athletic ability in front of your home crowd.”

West Franklin coach Ryan Hahn liked how his runners attacked the competition and the course after a week's break because of the weather.

“The course was very mushy, which made for slower times, but the uncertain course conditions is a part of what makes cross country so exciting,” Hahn said. “I am very proud of the efforts of these athletes and encouraged by their performances.”

The Viking boys and girls had five runners medal in each race. The Falcon girls saw four runners medal, and freshman Kyle Haner won the boys race, his first career victory.

The Eagle boys had four runners medal en route to their best finish of the season.

Central Heights

Varsity Boys (First)

2, Alex Cannady, 18:57; 3, Mason McCurry, 19:00; 5, David Craft, 19:24; 6, Luke Cotter, 19:48; 20, Nicholas Schultze, 21:28; 30, Luke Burkdoll, 22:35.

Varsity Girls

4, Madison Bridges, 22:36; 5, Lily Meyer, 22:49; 6, Abby Brown, 22:52; 12, Taryn Compton, 24:17; 13, Samantha Ferris, 24:18.

JV Boys 5K (38 runners)

11, Max Cannady, 24:41.

Eighth Grade Girls 2 Mile (14 runners)

1, Emma Cubit, 13:50;

Eighth Grade Boys 2 Mile (13 runners)

1, Dakota Kuczmarski, 12:54; 6, Alex Skeet, 15:50.

Seventh Grade Girls 2 Mile (26 runners)

1, Kaylee Holstine, 13:31; 10, Ashley Harkins, 16:25; 14, Macy Cubit, 17:24; 21, Arabella Dunbar, 18:27.

Seventh Grade Boys 2 Mile (31 runners)

1, Connor Burkdoll, 12:30; 4, Cody Hammond, 13:44; 5, Jotham Meyer, 13:45; 6, Owen Miller, 14:12 9, Brylan Sommer, 14:57; 21, Aydan Dunbar, 16:57; 22, Aidan Howland, 16:58; 25, Kreig Garrett, 17:22.

West Franklin

Varsity Girls Team (2nd)

2, Emma Bailey, 21:54; 3, Bailey Leach, 22:19; 8, Lily Judd, 23:13; 16, Elizabeth Singer, 24:53; 25, Kaitlyn Pringle, 27:19.

Varsity Boys Team (2nd):

1, Kyle Haner, 18:41; 11, Kale Link, 20:34; 15, Noah King, 20:52; 22, Nathan Hassler, 21:30; 28, Nicholas Hatfield, 22:13; 41, Timothy Pearce, 25:20; 42, Martir Caceres Ramos, 27:08.

Eighth Grade Girls

2, Kassie Mains, 14:59.

Eighth Grade Boys

3, Lucas Hassler, 13:47; 13, Wyatt Wright, 21:47.

Seventh Grade Girls

8, Mackenzie Walter, 16:09; 18, Sarah Wright, 18:03; 20, Katelyn Carroll, 18:08.

Seventh Grade Boys

2, Hunter Bailey, 12:33; 31, Gideon King, 23:12.

Wellsville

Varsity Boys (5K)

12, Scott Hoehn, 20:37.5; 14, Zeb Harris, 20:51.9; 16, Josh Brewster, 21:05.5; 17, Dawson Dwyer, 21:05.7; 23, Conner Erhart, 21:41.6; 24, Jimmy Dorsey, 21:41.8; 27, Ethan Elliott, 21:58.6.

Varsity Girls (5K)

26, Shayla Clary, 27:45.5; 29, Marissa Haagensen, 28:22.6; 33, Shelby Soetaert, 29:44.8; 34, Morgan Garner, 30:39.5; 35, Sarah Face, 30:52.7; 36, Erin Laskowski, 31:32;

JV Boys (5K)

1, Coy Jones, 21:48.1; 2, Ian Smith, 22:21.2; 4, Damen Eiche, 23:12.9; 8, Wyatt Bender, 24:16.5; 12, Aisten Henry, 24:44.7; 18, Carson Richardson, 27:42.3; 22, Derek Ashburn, 34:20.

JV Girls (5K)

12, Madisyn Marsh, 31:30.7; 15, Sierra Norman, 37:15.6; 16, Shelby Harter, 39:01.7.

Eighth Grade Boys (2 mi)

7, Chase Douglas, 16:20.9; 8, Ty Weekes, 16:24.8; 12, Kandin Edwards, 17:34.

Eighth Grade Girls (2 mi)

4, Karizma Shay, 15:34.2; 13, Madison Norman, 20:17.6; 14, Emily Farquhar, 23;12.6.

Seventh Grade Boys (2 mi)

24, Maddox Carnell, 17:04.2.