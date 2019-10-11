The Wellsville High School volleyball team had a successful night Tuesday in its annual Pink Out night.

The team swept a pair of league foes and raised money for Breast Cancer.

“The annual Pink Out night was a huge school and community success as a ton of local businesses donated outstanding raffle gifts. It sure is a special feeling knowing how much your community cares about this event and the team,” Wellsville coach Eric Evans said. “A big tip of the cap goes to coach Jeanette Selk, who organizes this event and puts in an enormous amount of time and work to see that things run smoothly.”

The Eagles defeated Iola (25-20, 25-14) and Osawatomie (25-19, 23-25, 25-17).

“We struggled to maintain consistent play all night but in the end managed to pick up two important league wins,” Evans said.

Jadyn Troutman paced the offensive attack with 24 kills. Laney Overman finished with 16 assists. Madie McCoy had 26 digs.

Wellsville plays Tuesday at Garnett against Anderson County and Prairie View.