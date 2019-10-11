MANHATTAN — A Franklin County resident was one of 170 Kansas State University legacies recognized with the K-State Alumni Association’s Legacy Scholarship.

Isaac Wingert, of Ottawa, received a $1,000 scholarship Legacy Scholarship for the 2019-2020 school year and was recognized during a Wildcats’ home football game in September.

The $1,000 scholarships were awarded to students who are children and grandchildren of K-State alumni. K-State students receiving the scholarships are incoming freshmen as well as current and transfer students. Recipients include both Kansas residents and out-of-state students. Applicants are considered if at least one parent or grandparent is a K-State alumnus, with preference given to members of the university’s alumni association.

The scholarships are made possible through funds generated by the K-State License Plate Program, administered by the alumni association. The state-issued license plates with the purple Powercat logo can be found on the back of more than 10,000 vehicles in Kansas. The program, administered locally in all 105 county treasurer offices, began in 1997, and the tax-deductible royalties paid on K-State license plates have raised more than $4.5 million for student recognition and scholarships.