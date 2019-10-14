After getting the season off to a quick start, the Ottawa Cyclones fell to 1-5 on the season following a 35-0 loss at Eudora on Friday night.

The Cardinals earned their second win of the season jumping out to a 14-point lead in the first half on touchdowns by Cael Lynch and Octavius Lyles.

At the half the Cyclones trailed by only the two touchdowns but would give up three more scores in the second half.

Daidrien Aho continues to shine for Ottawa on defense. In Friday’s game, he hauled in his fourth interception of the season picking off Eudora quarterback Ezekiel Reazin.

The Frontier Leagues looks to be one of the toughest in the eastern part of the state. Already the Cyclones have faced one of three undefeated teams in the state in Paola and the task will not be any easier Friday night.

The Louisburg Wildcats travel to Ottawa with kickoff set for 7 p.m. The Wildcats have notched five wins in a row after dropping their first two games including a win over Eudora two weeks ago 17-7. Ottawa will play at Tonganoxie the following week and will finish the season on Nov. 1. That opponent and game location will be determined by the 4A east district records.