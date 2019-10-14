Sheriff's Office News

Arrests

• 8:08 a.m. Friday, 700 block of Thomas Road, Leroy Beasley, 39, Ottawa, for driving under the influence and driving while revoked.

• 9:08 a.m. Sunday, 305 S. Main St., Ottawa, Brian Crim, 45, Wellsville, on a Franklin County warrant for violation of a protection of abuse order.

• 12:03 p.m. Sunday, 305 S. Main St., Ottawa, Devon Kohler, 21, Raytown, Mo., on a Douglas County warrant for failure to appear.

• 1:08 p.m. Sunday, 400 block of John Brown Road, Jagger Rowland, 18, Williamsburg, on two Franklin County warrants for probation violation.

• 11:16 a.m. Tuesday, 305 S. Main St., Ottawa, Clinton Riddle, 40, Elk City, on a Franklin County warrant for failure to appear.

• 2:06 p.m. Wednesday, 800 block of W. Wilson St., Ottawa, David Martin, 29, Ottawa, for a Franklin County probable cause warrant and a Shawnee County warrant.

• 2:44 p.m. Wednesday, 305 S. Main St., Ottawa, Anthony Belles, 36, Ottawa, for a Franklin County warrant for criminal damage to property, and a Franklin County warrant for aggravated assault, aggravated battery and criminal damage to property. Both warrants are probably cause warrants for Ottawa Police Department cases.

• 2:44 p.m. Wednesday, 305 S. Main St., Ottawa, David Martin, 29, Ottawa, for trafficking contraband into a correctional facility, possession of methamphetamine, and possession of paraphernalia.

Accident

• 9:01 a.m. Friday, 3600 block of Cloud Road, Larry Skeet, 77, Lane, was westbound in a 2010 Ford F-150 when he struck a deer.

• 3 a.m. Tuesday, 1000 block of Old-50, Will Turney, 19, Garnett, was westbound in his 2013 Acura when he struck a deer.

• 11:11 a.m. Wednesday, 1800 block of I-35, Kenneth Wagner, 79, Wapello, Iowa, was northbound in a 2018 Jeep Grand Cherokee when he suffered a medical emergency causing his vehicle to leave the roadway and strike a sign.

Theft

• 8:34 p.m. Saturday, 3700 block of Georgia Terrace, Pomona, a 46-year-old Pomona male reported his residence was burglarized on Oct. 4 between 11 a.m. and 6:55 p.m. outdoor equipment was taken. Loss estimated at $896.

Incident

• 12:13 p.m. Tuesday, 500 block of E. Franklin St., Pomona, a 14-year-old Pomona male and a 14-year old Williamsburg female were charged with possession of marijuana and drug paraphernalia.

Ottawa Police Department News

Arrests

• 11 a.m. Monday, 2000 block of E. Logan St., Ottawa, Joseph McZegle, 48, Greeley, for an active Anderson County warrant after being contacted on a suspicious activity call.

• 5:24 p.m. Monday, 1100 block of N. Main St., Ottawa, Robert Thompson, 58, Ottawa, for domestic battery and child endangerment.

• 12:58 a.m. Wednesday, 700 block of S. Pecan St., Ottawa, Joshua McComb, 31, Ottawa, for felony driving under the influence of alcohol, circumventing an ignition interlock device and transporting an open container of alcohol after being stopped for a traffic infraction.

• 10:09 a.m. Thursday, 1000 block of S. Hickory St., Ottawa, John Willard, 48, Ottawa, for active Johnson County and Paola warrants.

• 3:04 p.m. Thursday, 400 block of E. Wilson St., Ottawa, Daniel Hernandez, 60, Ottawa, for an active City of Ottawa warrant.

• 3:46 p.m. Thursday, 305 S. Main St., Ottawa, James Cox Jr., 41, Ottawa, for on an active Kansas Department of Corrections warrant.

• 2:21 a.m. Thursday, 300 block of E. First St., Ottawa, Jose Jave Jr, 31, Ottawa, for driving under the influence of alcohol, operating a motor vehicle without ignition interlock, driving while license suspended and no proof of insurance after being stopped for a traffic infraction.

• 12:25 p.m. Friday, 1000 block of S. Locust St., Michael Reyes, 31, Ottawa, for an active City of Ottawa warrant.

• 5:13 p.m. Friday, 305 S. Main St., Ottawa, Michael Johns, 40, Ottawa, for an active City of Ottawa warrant.

• 11:17 p.m. Saturday, 1600 block of S. Main St., Ottawa, Engleburt Unterburger, 49, Leavenworth for driving under the influence after committing a traffic infraction.

• 4:22 p.m. Saturday, K-68/Beech St., Ottawa, Joseph Bishop, 25, Ottawa, for aggravated assault on law enforcement, possession of methamphetamine, possession of marijuana, possession of drug paraphernalia, flee/elude and driving while suspended after being contacted on a traffic stop and fleeing from officers.

• 9:59 p.m. Saturday, 1200 block of S. Cedar St., Ottawa, Joe Hanvy, 52, Ottawa, for criminal damage to property and disorderly conduct.

Accidents

• 8:50 a.m. Monday, 1300 block of S. Eisenhower Ave., Ottawa, a 2009 utility truck driven by Adona Towle, 54, Olathe, was southbound when it struck the back of a 1998 Ford driven by David Bailey, 60, Ottawa male. A northbound 2005 Chrysler driven by Shirley James, 75, Ottawa then struck the the utility truck that entered her lane after the collision. Towle was cited for inattentive driving.

• 3:24 p.m. Wednesday, 500 block of S. Main St., Ottawa, a 57-year-old Ottawa male reported an unknown suspect struck his unattended 2003 Chevy Silverado pickup causing damage.

Thefts

• 11:14 a.m. Monday, 500 block of S. Main St., Ottawa, a 46-year-old Ottawa female reported the theft of an item. Case is under investigation.

• 12:08 p.m. Monday, 700 block of W. 11th St., Ottawa, a 46-year-old Ottawa male reported a past incident where items were taken from his unlocked vehicle.

• 9:28 a.m. Thursday, 1000 block of S. Hickory St., Ottawa, a 48-year-old Ottawa male reported an unknown suspect damaged his property and took items.

• 9:20 a.m. Friday, 1100 block of N. Poplar St., Ottawa, a 33-year-old Ottawa female reported the past theft of an item.

• 10:35 a.m. Friday, 500 block of N. Mulberry St., Ottawa, a 60-year-old Ottawa female reported theft of items from her residence. Case is under investigation.

• 11:24 a.m. Friday, 2100 block of S. Princeton St., Ottawa, a 34-year-old Fontana female reported theft of items from the store. Case is under investigation.

Incidents

• 6:13 p.m. Monday, 200 block of W. 13th St,, Ottawa, a 44-year-old Ottawa male reported past damage to property owned by the City of Ottawa.

• 10:38 p.m. Monday, 900 block of E. Walton St., Ottawa, a 34-year-old Ottawa female reported a past sex offense by a known 39-year-old Ottawa male. Case is under investigation.

• 2:55 a.m. Tuesday, 1800 block of S. Chestnut St., Ottawa, Brayden Knapp, 19, Ottawa, and Isaac Blaine, 18, Ottawa, were issued notice to appears for minor in possession/consumption after being contacted on a call for service.

• 2:55 a.m. Tuesday, 1800 block of S. Chestnut St., Ottawa, Irena Garcia, 18, Ottawa, was issued a notice to appear for possession of paraphernalia and no insurance after being contacted on a call for service.

• 2 p.m. Thursday, 1100 block of S. Willow St., Ottawa, Melinda Parks, 46, Ottawa, was issued a notice to appear after she was found to be trespassing.

• 3:04 p.m. Thursday, 1000 block of N. Sycamore St., Ottawa, Daniel Hernandez, 60, Ottawa, was issued a notice to appear after he was found to be trespassing.

• 4:07 p.m. Thursday, 100 block of S. Main St., Ottawa, a 36-year-old Ottawa male reported an unknown subject damaged property.

• 11:20 p.m. Thursday, 900 block of E. Wilson St., Ottawa, a 38-year-old Ottawa male is suspected of being in possession of marijuana and possession of drug paraphernalia after being contacted on a call for service. Case is under investigation.

• 10:05 p.m. Friday, 800 block of S. Cedar St., Ottawa, Ryan Barclay, 20, Edmond, Oklahoma, was issued a notice to appear for possession of marijuana, posssession of paraphernalia, minor in possession of alcohol, transporting an open container after being contacted on a traffic stop.

Wellsville Police Department News

Monday: 400 block of Pine, gas smell; 700 block of Main St., warrant arrest; 700 block of Main St., public assist; 600 block of Poplar St., public assist; 700 block of Main St., public assist.

Tuesday: 100 block of Seventh St., public assist; I-35, milemarker 201, assist other agency; 700 block of Main St., public assist; 1000 block of Poplar St., fraud; 200 block of Prairie St., vehicle lockout; 400 block of Walnut St., dog bite; 200 block of E. Fourth St., burglar alarm; 700 block of Main St., public assist; 100 block of W. Seventh St., public assist.

Wednesday: 200 block of Main St., verbal disturbance; 700 block of Main St., public assist; 200 block of S. Elm St., scam.

Thursday: 200 block of Ash St., special assignment; 400 block of Walnut St., public assist.

Friday: 200 block of Hunt Ave., suspicious activity; 200 block of W. Fifth St., medical call;

Saturday: 300 block of Walnut St., medical call; I-35 milemarker 198, traffic complaint; I-35, milepost 198, motorist assist; First/S. Elm St., animal complaint.

Sunday: 200 block of Downey Drive, harassment; 800 block of Main St., theft.; 600 block of W. Third Terrace, medical call; 400 block of Pendleton Ave., theft.

Ottawa Fire Department News

• No time Friday, E. Logan St., Ottawa, vehicle fire.

• No time Saturday, S, Cherry St, Ottawa, authorized controlled burning.

• Firefighters assisted with 25 medical calls on Monday through Sunday.