OSAGE CITY — The West Franklin High School cross country runners performed at a high level in wet, cold and dreary conditions Thursday in the Osage City Invitational.

“The Falcon ladies did not compete as a full team, but they set great personal marks,” West Franklin coach Ryan Hahn said. “Emma Bailey, Bailey Leach, and Lily Judd claimed medals. Kaitlyn Pringle made an impressive step forward, improving by nearly a full minute. The boys team also made dramatic improvements, putting four runners under 20 minutes.”

Bailey, Leach and Judd finished in the top 10. Kyle Haner medaled in the boys race, finishing fourth.

“Overall, the team ran great,” Hahn said. “They are mentally and physically ready to perform as we enter championship season.”

West Franklin competes Thursday in the Flint Hills League championships hosted by Lyndon at Melvern Lake. This will be the final meet of the season for the middle school runners.

West Franklin

Varsity Girls

2, Emma Bailey, 20:16; 3, Bailey Leach, 20:29; 10, Lily Judd, 21:57; 40, Kaitlyn Pringle, 24:38.

Varsity Boys (5th)

4, Kyle Haner, 17:34; 26, Kale Link, 19:00; 30, Nathan Hassler, 19:20; 33, Nicholas Hatfield, 19:32; 41, Noah King, 19:53; 64, Timothy Pearce, 22:54.

JV Boys

18, Martir Caceres Ramos, 22:06.

Junior High Girls

7, Kassie Mains, 14:08; 14, Mackenzie Walter, 15:10; 24, Sarah Wright, 16:23; 27, Katelyn Carroll, 16:33.

Junior High Boys

8, Lucas Hassler 8th, 12:43; 64, Wyatt Wright, 19:20; 65, Gideon King, 20:18.

Wellsville

Girls Varsity (5K)

41, Lexi McDaniel, 24:38.4; 43, Shayla Clary, 24:49.5; 56, Morgan Garner, 26:26; 60, Marissa Haagensen, 27:12.3; 64, Sarah Face, 27:44.3.

Boys Varsity (5K)

37, Scott Hoehn 19:36.1; 38, Ethan Elliott, 19:39.7; 43, Zeb Harris, 19:56.6; 45, Dawson Dwyer, 19:57.7; 47, Conner Erhart, 20:16; 52, Jimmy Dorsey, 20:44.5; 59, Coy Jones 21:46.1.

JV Girls (5k)

9, Erin Laskowski, 27:08.9; 16, Shelby Harter, 32:21.3; Sierra Norman, 34:00.7.

JV Boys (5K)

7, Damen Eiche, 20:33.1; 8, Ian Smith, 20:58.9; 22, Aistin Henry, 22:50.2; 37, Carson Richardson, 26:03.5; 42, Derek Ashburn, 28:51.2.

Middle School Girls (2 mile)

1, Karizma Shay, 13:13 (new eighth grade record); 31, Madison Norman 17:35.3.

Middle School Boys (2 mile)

41, Ty Weekes 15:30.2; 44, Chase Douglas, 15:50.2; 53, Kandin Edwards, 16:58.9; 62, Maddox Carnell, 18:40.5.

OTTAWA

The Ottawa High School cross country teams are showing improvement in recent meets.

The Ottawa girls squad finished fifth at the Louisburg meet on Thursday, recording several season-best times. Gabby Stephenson paced the Cyclones in 10th place. Sammy Atchley and Abby Bird were 13th and 14th.

Ottawa competes Thursday in the Frontier League meet at Tonganoxie.

Louisburg

Boys

12, Mark St. John, 19:09.

Girls (94 points, fifth)

10, Gabby Stephenson, 22:30; 12, Sammy Atchley, 23;19; 14, Abby Bird, 23:26; 24, Katia Huffman, 24:39; 33, Molly Atchley, 25:46; 35, Alice Ann Ishmael, 26:12.

Baldwin

Boys

63, Mark St. John, 19:07.

Girls

44, Sammy Atchley, 22:43.

Girls JV

24, Abby Bird, 24:16; 41, Katia Huffman, 25:37; 42, Alice Ann Ishmael, 25:42.