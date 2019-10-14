It’s been a bit of a whirlwind since Jennifer and Jeremiah Bentley, of Richmond, opened their new business, Farmhouse Boutique, in downtown Ottawa.

The shop opened at 216 S. Main St. on Oct 4 - the same day as Ladies Night Out. The morning started with a ribbon-cutting at 8 a.m. Two hours later, the boutique was open for business. But once the annual womens’ shopping event in downtown Ottawa got underway, Jennifer said she couldn’t believe the response.

“We had 150 within the first 45 minutes,” she said.

While the biggest rush of customers came between 4:15 p.m. and 4:45 p.m., Jennifer and her staff stayed busy all evening - so much so they had to rush out twice to restock their supply of food and drinks.

“I thought ‘Oh, my gosh. Is it going to be like this all night?’” Bentley said. “But it was a really good way to get our name out there, and it was a pretty good turnout.”

“We were told that mostly customers would come in, look for the scavenger (item), get something to eat and drink and leave,” she said. “But we had people shopping, and trying on clothes. I was really impressed with the response.”

The business was started online in December 2017, but as it grew, the Bentleys purchased a barn in Richmond and opened there in July 2018. Eventually, they found their current space in downtown Ottawa.

“ We had been looking for a space, and then we found this one,” Jennifer said. “And I thought, ‘Here we go.’”

Jennifer is no stranger to fashion. Her mother, Julie Tracy, who owns her own commercial furniture upholstery business and coordinates volunteers for KC Fashion Week, designed her own clothing in high school and helped her parents with their small western store.

Jennifer said she’s always loved boots and shoes, and with her fashion background, decided to open Farmhouse Boutique. And with her business know-how, she soon found the market for western apparel was so good, her business took off by itself.

“Starting out, I picked a lot of the stuff I like,” she said. “But as a buyer, you see what other people like, and you start to offer that, too.”

Farmhouse Boutique carries brands like Ariat and Corral, and has an entire room devoted to boots - both traditional and blingy with lots of stitching. There’s also graphic Ts - some she produces in-house - as well as other apparel like Crazy Train.

The western boutique offers one-of-a-kind items as well as gifts for the home. While the shop has some kids’ and men’s clothing in-store, Jennifer said she plans on expanding the selection. One lines she’ll be increasing soon is the shop’s men’s workwear line, which will feature a bigger selection of Ariat Rebar items, including jeans, shirts and boots.

“We’ll be able to cater to everyone,” she said.

In addition to the boutique, which takes up the front portion of the business, the couple, and parents Jerry and Laura Deters, have their own printing business, Gin Wagon, which offers custom screen-printing and embroidery. Other services include custom signage and other printing jobs, including programs and invitations.

Business hours are 10 a.m. - 6 p.m. Monday-Saturday; noon-5 p.m. Sunday. The business phone number is 785-893-4493. Farmhouse Boutique also has a Facebook page, and a website, farmhouseboutiqueks.com. The boutique also offers a Facebook VIP group, where members are the first to get in on exclusive offers and sneak peeks. There’s a link on the shop Facebook page to join. The business also has a text line where customers can get discount codes and updates on exclusive offers, such as Black Friday sale.