The Ottawa Mat Masters (OMM) youth wrestling organization will host an informational meeting and sign up on 7 p.m. Thursday at the Neosho County Community College meeting room.

Any youth wrestler (18 and younger) interested in learning about the sport this year is encouraged to attend with their family.

The Mat Masters head coach is Jay Weineke, who is in his ninth year.

For questions or to contact the Ottawa Mat Masters Organization, you can reach out through Facebook or email ottawamatmasters@gmail.com.