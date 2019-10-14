The curtain will rise this weekend on the Ottawa High School Theatre Department’s (The Fellowship of the Stage) fall production, “A Play About A Dragon.”

Performances are scheduled for 7 p.m. Friday and Saturday, as well as a special 2 p.m. matinee on Sunday. All performances will be in Ottawa Memorial Auditorium, 301 S. Hickory St.

Written by playwright Steph DeFerie, the play is set in the middle of the Middle Ages as Morton Montesque's troupe of traveling actors and actresses happily believe they've volunteered to perform their play about a dragon for King Stanley The Stern. But what they don’t know is that they’ve been mistaken for real-life warriors and sent on a dangerous mission to vanquish the maiden-eating dragon, said OHS theater instructor Amy Miller.

While it’s too late to back out, the troupe gets help from a bookish prince, a high-born lady cleverly disguised as a peasant, a con woman and a pair of stinky shoes.

Cast members include Alex Chidster, as Roland; Dreyson Hill, Morton; Ainsley Curry, Lady Gwen; Lillie Durrie, Folly; Lucas Herman, Grub; Kenneth Nowatzke, Lord Mollymop; Alice Ann Ishmael, Lady Dottie; Heather Heine, (Rose)Bud; Justin Dennison, King Stanley The Stern; Xach Kiser, Prince Pinky; Monica Vrbas, Meg, The “Blind” Thief; Walker Everett, Guard Rodney; Jack Reynolds, Guard Barry; Valerie Campbell, Agnes; Theresa Bruna, Beatrice; Rylee Ann Hill, Roberta; and Ariel Hellickson, Gwendolyn The Mime.

Tickets are $8 at the door and cannot be purchased in advance. With the opening of the OHS Performing Arts Center this year, this will be the last time students will perform at Ottawa Memorial Auditorium, Miller said. Students have been working the past six weeks on the upcoming production, she said.