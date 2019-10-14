SPRINGFIELD, Mo. — Ottawa University men’s and women’s bowling teams opened their 2019-20 campaigns with a bang Saturday in the Andy B’s Team Challenge in Springfield, Mo.

Both teams finished second. The Braves had an overall pin count of 6,721, while the women had an overall pin total of 6,092.

Brave sophomores Jared Freed and Daniel Hall were selected for the All-Tournament Team. Hall finished third overall with a seven-game average of 205.6 and 1,439 pin total. Freed was fourth at 203.4 average and 1,424 total pins.

Sophomore Reagan Lorey was the overall individual women’s champion and made the All-Tournament Team. She finished with a seven-game average of 195 and a pin total of 1,365.

“I am proud of how both men’s teams came out to start the season,” head bowling coach Geoff Poston said. “The chemistry was good all around, and it’s a good first step forward heading into our first Tier 1 in Wichita next week.”

Sophomore Scott Ketch finished in the top 10 with 1,288 pins. Chase Dugan was 11th with 1,263 total pins. Others were Tyler Barnett, 22nd, 1,149, and George King, 23rd, 1,139; Colton Swartz, 27th, 1,094; Brett Perry, 34th, 1,036; Jeffrey Gump, 47th, 920; Ethan Cowen, 50th, 910; Brady Brunson, 70th, 708; Wesley Outman, 91st, 171 (one game).

Freshman Rebekah Loker finished 11th in her first collegiate action with a 167.86 average a a pin total of 1,175. Others were: Hannah Middaugh, 14th, 1,147; Makaila Cowdin, 16th, 1,120; Madison Kent, 20th, 1,093; Danika Hickey, 23rd, 1,047; Lindsey Gann, 26th, 1,010; Angely Morgan, 28th, 979; Alaina Burris, 32nd, 911; Casey Holmes, 40th, 640; Kaitlyn George, 48th, 479; Allison Rivers, 49th, 475.

“I’m excited how both women’s teams hung in there today,” Poston said. “The varsity found themselves in second place in a 180-pin hole after we gave away a lot of pins in the sixth game with some unforced errors. The ladies responded in the final game matched up versus Drury and beat them by almost 160 pins.”

Ottawa competes Saturday and Sunday for the Tier 1 Midstates Championships in Wichita.