WINFIELD — Ottawa University women’s soccer team secured its third win of the season Saturday against Southwestern College. Ottawa got off to a quick start and came away with a 2-1 victory.

Reighna Werner scored her first goal of the season off an assist by Leigh Anne Bartlett, to give Ottawa an early 1-0 lead. Yecenia Sanchez knocked in a goal in the 36th minute, increasing Ottawa’s advantage to 2-0. Southwestern’s goal came in the 55th minute.

Ottawa finished with nine shots, with six of those were on goal. Nicole Tallent finished with eight saves.

MEN

The Braves surrendered two first half goals and did not recover in a 2-1 loss to Southwestern.

Ottawa had a 6-4 advantage in shots in the second half, but netted just one goal. Junior forward Cain Scott nailed a penalty kick in the 46th Keeper John Spells made six saves.

Ottawa plays at home Wednesday against Oklahoma Wesleyan.