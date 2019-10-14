LAWRENCE — The Ottawa University women’s cross country team finished seventh at the Haskell Invitational in Lawrence.

Senior Breanna Clayton, who was later crowned Ottawa’s homecoming queen, led the women, taking eighth at 20:21.89. Dakota Bunch was 45th at 24:06.32 to finish 45th. Jordan Fritz came in 46th at 24:11.80. Others were: Olivia Lemus, 50th, 24:38.45; Alexis Reim, 52nd, 25:21.58; Laura Freeman, 63rd, 30:37.39; Hannah Sauceda, 64th, 31:43.70.

Ottawa competes Oct. 26 in the NAIA Mid-States Classic in Winfield.