LAWRENCE — Two young women and an 8-month-old infant, all of Ottawa, were killed in a two-vehicle crash Friday evening on US-59, about 2½ miles south of Lawrence.

The Kansas Highway Patrol said the crash was reported about 5:40 p.m.

Authorities reported the crash occurred when the driver of a 2004 Chevy Classic car, which was southbound on US-59, lost control of the vehicle for an unknown reason, crossed the grassy median and entered the northbound lane of traffic. A 2019 Nissan Sentra, which was traveling north on the highway, broadsided the Chevy.

The KHP identified the driver of the Chevy as Tiffany Cox, 20, of Ottawa. Other passengers in the vehicle were identified as Kiffany Mietchen, 19, and a baby boy, Azreal Ubelaker, both of Ottawa. All three were pronounced dead at the scene. The KHP originally reported Mietchen and Ubelaker were from Baldwin City, but family members and friends told The Herald that both were living in Ottawa at the time of the crash.

The driver of the Nissan was identified as Craig Russell McKinney, 62, of Topeka. According to reports, authorities suspected McKinney was possibly injured, and he was taken to the University of Kansas Hospital for treatment.

KHP officials said both drivers and the infant were using safety restraints at the time the crash occurred, but Mietchen was not.