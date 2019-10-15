Lawrence Democrat Abbie Hodgson disclosed plans Tuesday to withdraw from the 2nd Congressional District race, pointing to an inability to attract sufficient campaign contributions to compete in the 2020 election cycle.

Hodgson announced her candidacy in July for the Democratic nomination in a district covering 25 counties in eastern Kansas and stretching from the Nebraska to Oklahoma borders. The seat is held by first-term U.S. Rep. Steve Watkins, a Republican who attracted a primary challenge from Jake LaTurner, the state treasurer.

"In recent weeks it has become clear that there isn’t a viable path forward for my campaign for Congress," Hodgson said. "There is simply too much at stake in this election, so I will be withdrawing to make room for a candidate who can raise the money necessary to flip the seat in 2020."

She said persistent partisan political divides in the United States threatened the country's well-being. Such unresolved issues as health care, the agriculture economy and the environment motivated her to run, she said.

"Kansans aren’t dying from dysentery, but the closure of rural hospitals and the rising cost of health care threaten their lives. And farming remains as difficult an endeavor now as it was when Kansas was a newly formed territory," Hodgson said.

During the campaign, she said, Kansans expressed commitment to developing thriving small towns, improving economic prosperity for all Kansans, cultivating civil conversation on a national level and addressing the issue of global climate change.