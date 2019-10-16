The Ottawa University women’s volleyball team got back on the winning track with a 3-0; 25-18, 25-17, 25-22; victory over Southwestern College on Tuesday night in Wilson Field House.

Ottawa was coming off a 1-2 weekend, including its first KCAC loss to Friends. Ottawa came out hungry to put the recent past behind them and dominated the net throughout the match.

The Lady Braves attack and blocking spurred them to a 12-7 lead. Southwestern rallied within 18-16, but Ottawa scored seven of the next nine points to win the first set.

Ottawa came out slow in the second set, falling behind 3-1. Ottawa scored 10 straight points behind the serving of Ava Taton, who finished with four aces.

The third set was nip-and-tuck to the finish. Southwestern led 11-7, but Ottawa rallied to forge an 11-11 tie. Ottawa later led 16-14 only to see Southwestern tie it at 20-20. Ottawa gained a 23-21 lead and scored two of the final three points to finish off the match.

Ottawa accumulated 41 kills, a .315 attacking percentage, 40 assists, nine service aces, 59 digs, and eight team blocks.

Ayona Tharps led Ottawa with 15 kills. She had a .375 attacking percentage and three blocks. Allison Bauer finished the match with a double-double, her third straight and 10th overall on the season. She had 22 assists and 15 digs. Bauer also tallied two service aces.

Heather Huesman and Christa Todd both finished with eight digs apiece. Makayla Aspegren had four blocks.

The Lady Braves (16-9, 5-1) are back on the road on Friday in Columbia, Missouri. against No. 13 Lindsey Wilson College and No. 1 Missouri Baptist University. It will be the second meeting between Ottawa and Missouri Baptist this season.