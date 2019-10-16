BRANSON, Missouri — The Ottawa University women’s golf team finished sixth at the College of the Ozarks Invitational on Monday and Tuesday. The Lady Braves shot a two-round score of 779.

The OU men’s squad finished eighth with a two-round total of 713.

The women were paced by Kayla Kaps in 28th place with a score of 191. Samantha Schroer tied for 29th with a 192. Meagan Rice was 31st at 194. Others included, Jana Jones, 34th, 202, and Jessica Carlson, 38th, 209;

The men were led by Cameron Cross in 14th with a 157. Tanner Pauls came in 25th at 165. Others were: Austin Levin, 45th, 188; Collin Hanson, 46th, 205, and Ryan Gentry, 47th, 214.

The squads play Saturday and Sunday in the Park Invitational at The Deuce at the National Golf Club.