The Ottawa Area Chamber of Commerce's Legislative Action Committee will host a candidate meet and greet next week for Ottawa city and school board candidates.

The event gives voters the chance to meet the candidates before the upcoming Tuesday, Nov. 5, general election. The candidate forum is planned for 4 p.m. Wednesday in the Ottawa City Hall Commission chambers.

Light refreshments will be provided.

For more information, contact Ottawa Area Chamber of Commerce President and CEO John Coen at 785-242-1000.