The Central Heights boys and Franklin County girls Thursday secured Flint Hills League cross country championships. The Vikings and Falcons placed five runners in the top 14 en route to the titles.

Central Heights senior Tyler Stevenson won the boys individual championship. West Franklin’s Emma Bailey and Bailey Leach swept the girls race.

“The girls team ran a spectacular race, winning with 19 points, a mere four points from a perfect score of 15,” West Franklin coach Ryan Hahn said. “Emma and Bailey have shown once again that they may be the top duo in the state. This team is truly something special.”

Central Heights coach Troy Prosser said the boys squad ran a determined race.

“They were disciplined enough to hold off a strong Osage City team,” he said. “They gave us a good push, but the boys wanted to defend their league title.”

The Central Heights girls had three place in the top 11, led by Madison Bridges (third) and Abby Brown (fourth).

West Franklin’s Kyle Haner paced the boys effort by taking 12th.

“Kyle Haner took a medaling position and the next four runners came in as a strong pack,” Hahn said. “This gave the team a fourth-place finish, two points behind Northern Heights.”

Central Heights boys

1. Stevenson, 17:53; 5. A. Cannady, 18:17; 6. McCurry, 18:28; 9. Craft, 18:38; 14. Cotter, 19:16; 29. Schultze, 21:07; 40. M. Cannady, 24:08.

JV boys

4. Burkdoll, 21:52.

Central Heights girls

3. Bridges, 22:04; 4. Brown, 22:34; 11. Ferris, 24:23.

West Franklin boys

12. Haner, 18:46; 21. Link, 20:03; 22. Hassler, 20:05; 23. Hatfield, 20:08; 24. King, 20:08; 36. Timothy Pearce, 22:39; 41. Jacob Anderson, 24:43.

JV boys

6. Ramos, 23:39.

West Franklin girls

1. Bailey, 20:57; 2. Leach, 21:42; 6. Judd, 23:25; 8. Singer, 23:52; 14. Pringle, 25:17.

Pioneer League

Wellsville girls

21. McDaniel, 24:33.1; 31. Clary, 26:13.9; 36. Peppers, 26:58.9; 39. Haagensen, 27:53.3; 45. Garner, 27:58.2; 53. Laskowski, 29:28.4; 54. Face, 29:37.7; 59. Martin, 31:46.3; 62. Norman, 33:26.8; 66. Harter, 35:20.1.

Wellsville boys

17. Hoehn, 19:24.3; 19. Brewster, 19:27.7; 33. Harris, 20:29.8; 34. Smith, 20:32.9; 35. Jimmy Dorsey, 20:33.2; 36. Ethan Elliott, 20:34.6; 37. Dwyer, 20:35.6; 38. Erhart, 20:49; 53. Jones, 21:51.6; 56. Eiche, 22:10.2; 61. Henry, 22:57.8; 64. Bender, 23:10.6; 91. Richardson, 27:40.6; 95. Ashburn, 32:30.7.

Frontier League

Ottawa girls (eighth)

23. Stephenson, 21:46.47; 27. S. Atchley, 22:06.58; 34. Bird, 22:20.44; 43. Huffman, 23:09.03; 75. M. Atchley, 25:44.42.