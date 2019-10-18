Sheriff Office

Arrests

• 2:30 p.m. Monday, 305 S. Main St., Ottawa, Jeremy Manheim, 33, Ottawa, for a Franklin County probation violation warrant and a Franklin County failure to appear warrant.

• 1:33 p.m. Monday, K-68 and I-35, Kodie Smith, 27, Paola, for driving while suspended during a traffic stop.

• 11:15 a.m. Thursday, Cai Yeager, 29, Topeka, on a Franklin County warrant for failure to appear.

Incidents

• 3:15 p.m. Sunday, 500 block of W. Wilson St., Tony Criqui, 41, Ottawa, was cited for driving while suspended.

Accidents

• 5:10 a.m. Sunday, 1700 block of Old US 50, Jonathan Stone, 56, Ottawa, was southbound in a 2016 GMC Canyon when a deer struck the driver side of the vehicle.

• 5:35 a.m. Sunday, 800 block of Kingman Terrace, Jacob Coffman, 20, Pomona, was eastbound in a 1999 Oldsmobile Alero when he struck multiple cows.

• 7:18 a.m. Wednesday, 1600 block of Old US 50, Ashfaque Ahmmed, 41, Lawrence, was southbound in a 2018 Toyota Tundra when a deer struck the driver side of the vehicle.

• 7:20 a.m. Wednesday, 600 block of Jackson Road, Julie Spielman, 44, Pomona, was westbound in a 2018 Toyota 4Runner when a deer ran in to the driver’s side of the vehicle.

• 6:22 p.m. Thursday, 3600 I-35, Kelly Castleberry, 48, Ottawa, was southbound in her 2011 Buick Lacrosse when she struck a dryer that was in her lane of travel. Lyle Gorton, 62, Princeton, was driving his 2004 Dodge Ram when the dryer in his truck bed fell out.

Incidents

• 11:21 a.m. Monday, 500 block of Jackson Road, a 75-year-old Pomona male was found deceased in his residence because of natural causes.

• 7:31 a.m. Tuesday, 4600 block of John Brown Drive, a 64-year-old Rantoul male was found deceased in a car in his driveway because of natural causes.

• 6:38 p.m. Tuesday, 100 block of Osborne Road, two Pomona juveniles were found to be without adequate parental care. They were released to a family member and a child in need of care report was taken. The incident was reported to DCF.

• 5:10 p.m. Wednesday, 3100 block of Georgia Road, Dustin Burnett, 27, Lyndon, was issued a notice to appear for driving while suspended.

Theft

• 4:05 p.m. Thursday, 305 S. Main St., Ottawa, April Ledom, 50, Basehor, purchased a phone card using another inmate’s account unlawfully.

Ottawa Police Office

Arrests

• 12:41 p.m. Monday, 700 block of S. Lincoln St., Ottawa, Ernest Ingram, 28, Ottawa, for criminal damage to property, criminal restraint and criminal deprivation of property.

• 11:23 p.m. Monday, 300 block of E. Third St., Ottawa, Kyle Henry, 26, Waverly, for fleeing and eluding, driving while revoked and no insurance after failing to stop for officers.

• 12:11 a.m. Tuesday, 500 block of N. Main St., Ottawa, Benjamin Hensley, 51, Osage City, for driving under the influence, transporting an open container, driving while suspended, felony interference, possession of marijuana and possession of drug paraphernalia after being stopped for a traffic infraction.

• 1:20 a.m. Wednesday, 600 block of N. King St., Ottawa, Erik Decock, 34, Ottawa, for driving under the influence and no insurance after being contacted on a traffic stop.

• 8:59 p.m. Wednesday, 1200 block of N. Main St., Richard Williams, 45, Wellsville, for driving under the influence and no insurance after being contacted on a traffic stop.

• 2:53 a.m. Thursday, Dakota Mills, 24, Ottawa, for driving under the influence after being contacted on a traffic stop.

Thefts

• 8:03 a.m. Monday, 200 block of W. Wilson St., Ottawa, a 56-year-old Ottawa man reported unknown suspects entered a vehicle in their lot and took items.

• 10:32 p.m. Tuesday, 700 block of S. Pecan St., Ottawa, a 24-year-old Ottawa woman reported a theft. Jackson Rouse, 18, Kansas City, Mo., was issued a notice to appear for theft.

• 9:19 p.m. Thursday, 2100 block of S. Princeton St., Ottawa, a 26-year-old Ottawa resident reported a known suspect stole from the store. Robin Heenan, 41, Quenemo was issued a notice to appear for theft.

Incidents

• 8:25 a.m. Monday, 100 block of N. Cedar St., Ottawa, a 26-year-old Garnett man reported damage to his vehicle by unknown suspects.

• 7:40 a.m. Monday, 1200 block of S. Cedar St., Ottawa, a 40-year-old Ottawa woman reported a known suspect caused damage to her property. Case is under investigation.

• 11:22 a.m. Wednesday, 200 block of S. Oak St., Ottawa, a 41-year-old Ottawa woman reported unknown suspects entered a residence without permission and caused damage to property.

• 9:25 a.m. Thursday, 1900 block of S. Princeton St., Ottawa, a 84-year-old Ottawa man reported unknown suspect damaged his property.

• 12:49 p.m. Thursday, 1700 block of S. Princeton St., Ottawa, a 41-year-old Ottawa man reported property owned by Franklin County was damaged by unknown suspects.

• 1:08 p.m. Thursday, 1100 block of S. College St., Ottawa, a 64-year-old Ottawa woman reported unknown suspects damaged her property.

• 3:20 p.m. Thursday, 600 block of N. Poplar St., a stolen trailer from another jurisdiction was recovered.

• 3:28 p.m. Thursday, 800 block of N. Birch St., Ottawa, a 29-year-old Ottawa woman reported a criminal threat by a known suspect. Case is under investigation.

• 10:27 p.m. Thursday, 900 block of S. Highland St., Ottawa, Anna McPeek, 35, Ottawa, reported a 15-year-old juvenile as a runaway. The juvenile was located.

Accident

• 1:23 p.m. Thursday, 100 block of E. Third St., Ottawa, a 2008 Dodge driven by Amy Wadewitz-Masingill, 36, Ottawa, struck a 2008 Dodge driven by Wendy Ashburn, 43, Wellsville. Wadewitz-Masingill was issued a citation for improper backing and illegal registration.

Wellsville Police Office

Monday: 200 block of Ash St., battery; 400 block of Pine St., disturbance; 200 block of W. Third St., threat.

Tuesday: 600 block of Pin St., theft; 600 block of Walnut St., juvenile matter; 700 block of Main St., public assist; 300 block of Walnut St., assist fire department.

Wednesday: 400 block of Pendleton Avenue, accident; 300 block of Walnut St., assist fire department.

Thursday: 700 block of Main St., public assist; 300 block of Maple Terrace, animal complaint; 300 block of E. Fourth St., animal complaint.

Ottawa Fire Department

• No time Monday, S. Poplar St., Ottawa, investigated authorized controlled burning.

• Firefighters assisted with six medical calls Monday and Tuesday.